Plus Therapeutics To Present Positive FORESEE Trial Data On CNSide Assay At 2024 SNO Meeting

(RTTNews) - Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, announced on Friday that it will present important data from its FORESEE trial of CNSide Cerebrospinal Fluid Assay at the 2024 Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting in Houston, Texas, on November 24, 2024.

The data showcases the effectiveness of CNSide, a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) assay, in diagnosing and informing treatment decisions for patients with leptomeningeal metastases (LM) originating from breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The FORESEE trial met key primary and secondary endpoints, demonstrating that CNSide influenced clinical management decisions in over 90 percent of LM cases, surpassing the pre-established target of 20%. The assay also exhibited 2.8 times higher diagnostic sensitivity compared to standard CSF cytology, detecting tumor cells in 80 percent of patients with LM.

Additionally, CNSide identified actionable mutations, such as HER2 amplification, influencing treatment decisions in 24 percent of cases.

"CNSide offers enhanced sensitivity and specificity in detecting LM, which is critical for accurate disease management and therapeutic decisions in this patient population," said Marc H. Hedrick, M.D., President and CEO of Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics plans to commercialize CNSide in the U.S. in 2025 and is advancing other clinical programs, including Rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda for recurrent glioblastoma and LM.

