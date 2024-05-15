Plus Therapeutics Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$3.26 million, or -$0.75 per share. This compares with -$4.81 million, or -$2.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 229.4% to $1.68 million from $0.51 million last year.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$3.26 Mln. vs. -$4.81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.75 vs. -$2.07 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.68 Mln vs. $0.51 Mln last year.

