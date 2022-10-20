Plus Therapeutics Inc. Loss at -$5.13 Mln in Q3

Markets
(RTTNews) - Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) revealed Loss for third quarter of -$5.13 million

The company's earnings came in at -$5.13 million, or -$0.19 per share. This compares with -$3.72 million, or -$0.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$5.13 Mln. vs. -$3.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.19 vs. -$0.28 last year.

