Plus Therapeutics Inc. Loss at -$5.13 Mln in Q3

(RTTNews) - Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) revealed Loss for third quarter of -$5.13 million

The company's earnings came in at -$5.13 million, or -$0.19 per share. This compares with -$3.72 million, or -$0.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

