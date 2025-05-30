Plus Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Updates on REYOBIQ™ Trials and CNSide® Assay Platform Progress

Plus Therapeutics reports progress on clinical trials and assay platform, with improved cash position and key management appointments.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has reported financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, highlighting significant progress in its clinical trials for REYOBIQ™, a targeted radiotherapeutic for central nervous system cancers, and in the launch of its CNSide® CSF assay platform. The company raised $15 million through private placement financing and a $2 million grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas to support the development of REYOBIQ™. Key milestones include the completion of clinical trials demonstrating the safety and efficacy of REYOBIQ™ and the establishment of leadership appointments aimed at advancing the CNSide Diagnostics subsidiary. Despite an increase in net loss to $17.4 million for the quarter due to heightened legal fees and other expenses, Plus Therapeutics improved its cash position to $9.9 million, positioning itself for ongoing advancements in treatment options for difficult CNS cancers.

Potential Positives

Company raised gross proceeds of $15 million in a private placement financing and received a $2.0 million grant to accelerate development of REYOBIQ™ for leptomeningeal metastases (LM).

REYOBIQ™ received U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of LM in patients with lung cancer, enhancing its market potential.

Published positive Phase 1 clinical trial results demonstrating safety and potential efficacy of REYOBIQ™ in treating recurrent glioblastoma, with notable median overall survival rates.

Strengthened management team with key appointments, including a new Chief Development Officer to lead clinical and pre-clinical development activities.

Potential Negatives

The net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $17.4 million, significantly higher than the loss of $3.3 million in the same period of the previous year, raising concerns about the company's financial health.

The total operating loss increased to $3.5 million compared to $3.3 million in the prior year, indicating ongoing challenges in managing operating expenses.

The company's cash balance at the end of Q1 2025 was still relatively low at $9.9 million, particularly given the substantial net losses, which could raise questions about liquidity and the ability to sustain operations without additional funding.

FAQ

What are Plus Therapeutics' main clinical trials focused on?

Plus Therapeutics is focused on clinical trials for REYOBIQ™ targeting recurrent glioblastoma and leptomeningeal metastases.

How much funding did Plus Therapeutics raise?

Plus Therapeutics raised gross proceeds of $15 million in a private placement financing.

What is the CNSide® CSF assay platform?

The CNSide® CSF assay platform is designed to identify tumor cells in cerebrospinal fluid to enhance CNS cancer management.

What recent advancements has Plus Therapeutics made?

Plus Therapeutics presented updated interim data for REYOBIQ™ and published Phase 1 clinical trial results demonstrating safety and potential efficacy.

What is the financial status of Plus Therapeutics?

As of March 31, 2025, Plus Therapeutics had a cash balance of $9.9 million compared to $0.1 million at the end of 2024.

$PSTV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $PSTV stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Company continues to progress both REYOBIQ™ radiotherapeutic clinical trials and CNSide® CSF assay platform launch readiness







HOUSTON, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Plus Therapeutics, Inc.



(Nasdaq:



PSTV



) (“Plus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics with advanced platform technologies for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, today announces financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provides an overview of recent and upcoming business highlights.





“We improved our cash position in the first quarter as a result of both a financing and grant support,” said Marc H. Hedrick, M.D., Plus Therapeutics President and Chief Executive Officer. “With the additional cash and further anticipated grant support in 2025, we are well positioned to make solid progress in our 2 key business goals: enrollment in our REYOBIQ™ CNS cancer radiotherapeutic clinical trials and the planned launch of the CNSide® cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) assay platform.”







Q1 2025 & RECENT HIGHLIGHTS AND MILESTONES













Corporate













Raised gross proceeds of $15 million in a private placement financing – along with a $2.0 million grant award advance from the Company’s existing grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) to accelerate development of REYOBIQ for our leptomeningeal metastases (LM) program.



Added industry veteran Kyle Guse to the Board of Directors – Mr. Guse brings 30 years of professional experience in multiple executive roles, including as a Chief Financial Officer and a General Counsel of innovative companies.



Strengthened management team with addition of Dr. Michael Rosol as Chief Development Officer – Dr. Rosol will lead the Company’s clinical, pre-clinical, and biomarker development activities.

















REYOBIQ™ Clinical Trials













Presented updated interim data on its lead compound REYOBIQ™ at the Nuclear Medicine and Neuro-oncology conference held May 9-10, 2025 in Vienna, Austria that highlighted the safety and clinical benefit of REYOBIQ™ in patients with LM.



Published Phase 1 clinical trial results for REYOBIQ™ in peer-reviewed publication



Nature Communications



, demonstrating safety and potential efficacy in treating recurrent glioblastoma (GBM), with patients receiving a radiation dose >100 Gy achieving a median overall survival of 17 months, more than double the standard of care. Additional details can be found



here



.



Completed ReSPECT-LM Phase 1 single dose administration trial and determined the maximum tolerated and recommended Phase 2 dose. Additional details can be found



.



Granted U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for REYOBIQ™ for the treatment of LM in patients with lung cancer.



Received U.S. FDA conditional agreement for the proprietary name REYOBIQ™ for the Company’s lead radiotherapeutic, rhenium Re



186



obisbemeda.

















CNSide™ CSF Assay Platform













Strengthened management team with key leadership appointments:





Russell Bradley as President and General Manager of Plus Therapeutics’ wholly owned subsidiary, CNSide Diagnostics, LLC (“CNSide Diagnostics”) - Mr. Bradley provides leadership to CNSide Diagnostics with an immediate focus on commercialization of the CSF assay platform.





Dr. Jonathan Stein as Medical Director, CNSide Diagnostics - Dr. Stein provides technical leadership to support the CNSide™ CSF assay platform.











Strengthened management team with key leadership appointments:







Q1 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS









The Company’s cash balance was $9.9 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $0.1 million at December 31, 2024.



The Company’s cash balance was $9.9 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $0.1 million at December 31, 2024.



The Company recognized $1.1 million in grant revenue in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $1.7 million in in the first quarter of 2024, which represents CPRIT’s share of the costs incurred for our REYOBIQ™ platform advancement for the treatment of patients with LM.



The Company recognized $1.1 million in grant revenue in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $1.7 million in in the first quarter of 2024, which represents CPRIT’s share of the costs incurred for our REYOBIQ™ platform advancement for the treatment of patients with LM.



Total operating loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $3.5 million compared to $3.3 million in the same period of 2024. The increase is primarily due to increased legal fees.



Total operating loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $3.5 million compared to $3.3 million in the same period of 2024. The increase is primarily due to increased legal fees.



Net loss for first quarter of 2025 was $17.4 million, or $(1.19) per share, compared to a net loss of $3.3 million, or $(0.75) per share, for the same period the prior year.









About Plus Therapeutics®







Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in leptomeningeal metastases (LM) and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing, and future potential commercialization of its products. For more information, visit



https://plustherapeutics.com/



.











About REYOBIQ™ (rhenium 186re obisbemeda)







REYOBIQ™ (rhenium 186re obisbemeda) is a novel injectable radiotherapy specifically formulated to deliver direct targeted high dose radiation in CNS tumors in a safe, effective, and convenient manner to optimize patient outcomes. REYOBIQ™ has the potential to reduce off target risks and improve outcomes for CNS cancer patients, versus currently approved therapies, with a more targeted and potent radiation dose. Rhenium-186 is an ideal radioisotope for CNS therapeutic applications due to its short half-life, beta energy for destroying cancerous tissue, and gamma energy for real-time imaging. REYOBIQ is being evaluated for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma and leptomeningeal metastases in the ReSPECT-GBM and ReSPECT-LM clinical trials. ReSPECT-GBM is supported by an award from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), and ReSPECT-LM is funded by a three-year $17.6M grant by the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT).







About CNSide Diagnostic, LLC







CNSide Diagnostics, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. that develops and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests, such as CNSide™, designed to identify tumor cells that have metastasized to the central nervous system in patients with carcinomas and melanomas. The CNSide™ CSF Assay Platform enables quantitative analysis and molecular characterization of tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA in the cerebrospinal fluid that inform and improve the management of patients with leptomeningeal metastases. The Company is planning to commercialize CNSide™ in the U.S. in 2025.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding clinical trials, expected operations and upcoming developments. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as “expect” “potential,” “anticipating,” “planning” and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.





These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential promise of REYOBIQ™, expectations as to the Company’s future performance, including the next steps in developing the Company’s product candidates; the Company’s clinical trials, including statements regarding the timing and characteristics of the ReSPECT-LM single dose and multi-dose clinical trials; the continued evaluation of REYOBIQ™ including through evaluations in additional patient cohorts; and expectations regarding receipt of grant funds.





The forward-looking statements included in this press release could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that include, but are not limited to, the following: the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq; risks related to a halt in trading or delisting of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq; the early stage of the Company’s product candidates and therapies; the results of the Company’s research and development activities, including uncertainties relating to the clinical trials of its product candidates and therapies; the Company’s liquidity and capital resources and its ability to raise additional cash; the outcome of the Company’s partnering/licensing efforts, risks associated with laws or regulatory requirements applicable to it; market conditions, product performance, litigation or potential litigation, and competition within the cancer diagnostics and therapeutics field; ability to develop and protect proprietary intellectual property or obtain licenses to intellectual property developed by others on commercially reasonable and competitive terms; challenges associated with radiotherapeutic manufacturing, production and distribution capabilities necessary to support the Company’s clinical trials and any commercial level product demand; and material security breach or cybersecurity attack affecting the Company’s operations or property. This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. Plus Therapeutics discusses some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect Plus Therapeutics’ business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in its reports filed with the SEC, including Plus Therapeutics’ annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. These filings are available for review through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any or all forward-looking statements Plus Therapeutics makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Plus Therapeutics might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those identified in this press release. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends or circumstances after the date they are made unless the Company has an obligation under U.S. federal securities laws to do so.









Investor Contact













CORE IR







investor@plustherapeutics.com













PLUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(UNAUDITED)









(in thousands, except share and par value data)









































March 31, 2025

















December 31, 2024

















Assets



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





9,867













$





76













Investments













—

















3,530













Grant receivable













—

















571













Other current assets













1,001

















1,082













Total current assets













10,868

















5,259













































Property and equipment, net













324

















448













Operating lease right-use-of assets













38

















73













Goodwill













372

















372













Intangible assets, net













435

















469













Other assets













19

















12













Total assets









$





12,056













$





6,633















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity



































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable and accrued expenses









$





9,222













$





11,288













Operating lease liability













40

















44













Deferred grant liability













1,297

















927













Line of credit













—

















3,292













Total current liabilities













10,559

















15,551













































Warrant liability













25,138

















—













Noncurrent operating lease liability













—

















31













Total liabilities













35,697

















15,582













































Stockholders’ equity (deficit):

































Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 1,952 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













—

















—













Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 17,258,051 and 16,999,626 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025, and 6,154,758 issued and 5,896,333 outstanding as of December 31, 2024, respectively













17

















6













Treasury stock (at cost, 258,425 shares as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)













(500





)













(500





)









Additional paid-in capital













487,722

















485,024













Accumulated deficit













(510,880





)













(493,479





)









Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)













(23,641





)













(8,949





)









Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)









$





12,056













$





6,633



































































PLUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(UNAUDITED)









(in thousands, except share and per share data)









































For the Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024















Grant revenue









$





1,059













$





1,677













































Operating expenses:

































Research and development













1,756

















2,763













General and administrative













2,839

















2,213













Total operating expenses













4,595

















4,976













Operating loss













(3,536





)













(3,299





)









































Other income (expense):

































Interest income













1

















72













Interest expense













(548





)













(34





)









Financing expenses













(3,211





)













—













Warrant issuance costs













(964





)













—













Change in fair value of derivative instruments













(9,143





)













—













Total other expense













(13,865





)













38













Net loss









$





(17,401





)









$





(3,261





)









































Net loss per share, basic and diluted









$





(1.19





)









$





(0.75





)









































Basic and diluted weighted average shares used in calculating net loss per share attributable to common stockholders













14,566,724

















4,321,731



































































PLUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(UNAUDITED)









(In thousands)









































For the Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

















Cash flows used in operating activities:



































Net loss









$





(17,401





)









$





(3,261





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

































Depreciation and amortization













146

















155













Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount













—

















16













Share-based compensation expense













148

















146













Noncash financing expenses













3,211

















—













Change in fair value of derivative instruments













9,143

















—













Accretion of discount on short-term investments













—

















1













Reduction in the carrying amount of operating lease right-of-use assets













35

















31













Loss on disposal of property and equipment













(16





)













—













Increases (decreases) in cash caused by changes in operating assets and liabilities:

































Grant receivable













571

















—













Other current assets













74

















150













Accounts payable and accrued expenses













(2,418





)













(43





)









Change in operating lease liabilities













(35





)













(31





)









Deferred grant liability













370

















(1,677





)









Net cash used in operating activities













(6,172





)













(4,513





)











































Cash flows used in investing activities:



































Purchases of property and equipment













(3





)













(40





)









Proceeds from sale of property and equipment













30

















—













Redemption of short-term investments













3,531

















(324





)









Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities













3,558

















(364





)











































Cash flows used in/provided by financing activities:



































Principal payments of term loan obligation













—

















(402





)









Repayment of line of credit facility













(3,292





)













—













Repayment of notes payable













(3,703





)













—













Issuance of notes payable and warrants













3,738

























Proceeds from exercise of warrants













882

























Purchase of treasury stock













—

















(374





)









Proceeds from sale of common stock, prefunded warrants and warrants, net













14,780

















—













Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities













12,405

















(776





)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents













9,791

















(5,653





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period













76

















8,554













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period









$





9,867













$





2,901















































Supplemental disclosure of cash flows information:



































Cash paid during period for:

































Interest









$





539













$





23















Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities:



































Exchange of warrants for notes payable









$





3,694













$





—













Redemption of notes by issuance of common stock, prefunded warrants and warrants









$





3,512













$





—













Unpaid offering cost









$





202













$





141











