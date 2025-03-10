Plus Therapeutics, Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Stockholders' Equity Requirement

Plus Therapeutics reaffirms Nasdaq compliance, continuing its development of targeted cancer radiotherapeutics and diagnostic tests.

On March 7, 2025, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum stockholders' equity requirement, allowing its common stock to continue being listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The Houston-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focuses on developing targeted radiotherapeutics for central nervous system cancers, with key programs addressing leptomeningeal metastases and recurrent glioblastoma. Additionally, its subsidiary, CNSide Diagnostics, is set to commercialize the CNSide™ CSF Assay Platform in 2025, aimed at improving the management of patients with metastasized tumors in the central nervous system. The press release includes cautionary forward-looking statements regarding the company's future compliance, product development, and potential risks.

Potential Positives

The Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum stockholders’ equity requirement, allowing it to continue trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

This compliance potentially enhances investor confidence and stability in the Company's stock performance.

Plus Therapeutics is advancing its pipeline of targeted radiotherapeutics for central nervous system cancers, indicating ongoing development and innovation in a crucial medical field.

The planned commercialization of CNSide™, a proprietary diagnostic test, in the U.S. in 2025 highlights the Company's growth strategy and potential for revenue generation.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the need for compliance with Nasdaq's minimum stockholders’ equity requirement, suggesting prior challenges in meeting these financial standards.

There is a strong reliance on forward-looking statements, which indicate a potential lack of certainty regarding the company's future performance and successes.

The company acknowledges various risks and uncertainties that could materially impact its ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq and successfully progress its projects, pointing to underlying vulnerabilities in its business operations.

FAQ

What is Plus Therapeutics doing in cancer treatment?

Plus Therapeutics develops targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system, enhancing clinical outcomes.

When did Plus Therapeutics regain compliance with Nasdaq?

Plus Therapeutics received confirmation from Nasdaq that it regained compliance on March 7, 2025.

What is the CNSide Diagnostic, LLC?

CNSide Diagnostics, LLC is a subsidiary of Plus Therapeutics that focuses on developing tests to identify tumor cells in the central nervous system.

When will CNSide™ be commercialized in the U.S.?

Plus Therapeutics plans to commercialize the CNSide™ test in the U.S. in 2025.

How can I learn more about Plus Therapeutics?

For more information, visit the Plus Therapeutics website at https://plustherapeutics.com/.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PSTV Insider Trading Activity

$PSTV insiders have traded $PSTV stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSTV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREG PETERSEN purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $16,875

RICHARD J HAWKINS has made 2 purchases buying 10,285 shares for an estimated $14,507 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARC H HEDRICK (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $9,839

HOWARD CLOWES purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $6,681

ANDREW JOHN HUGH MACINTYRE SIMS (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 4,098 shares for an estimated $5,204

$PSTV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $PSTV stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOUSTON, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Plus Therapeutics



, Inc. (Nasdaq:



PSTV



) (the “Company” or “Plus Therapeutics”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics with advanced platform technologies for central nervous system cancers, today announced that on March 7, 2025 the Company received confirmation from Nasdaq that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum stockholders’ equity requirement. The Company’s common stock will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market.







About Plus Therapeutics







Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in leptomeningeal metastases (LM) and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing, and future potential commercialization of its products. For more information, visit



https://plustherapeutics.com/



.







About CNSide Diagnostic, LLC







CNSide Diagnostics, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. that develops and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests, such as CNSide™, designed to identify tumor cells that have metastasized to the central nervous system in patients with carcinomas and melanomas. The CNSide™ CSF Assay Platform enables quantitative analysis and molecular characterization of tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA in the cerebrospinal fluid that inform and improve the management of patients with leptomeningeal metastases. The Company is planning to commercialize CNSide™ in the U.S. in 2025.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, related to the Company’s ability to comply with the continued listing requirements of Nasdaq. All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. We may, in some cases use terms such as “will,” “believe,” or other words that convey uncertainty of the future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Results or events in future periods could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that include, but are not limited to, the following: the ability of the Company to maintain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirements; the early stage of the Company’s product candidates and therapies; the results of the Company’s research and development activities, including uncertainties relating to the clinical trials of its product candidates and therapies; the Company’s liquidity and capital resources and its ability to raise additional cash; the outcome of the Company’s partnering/licensing efforts, risks associated with laws or regulatory requirements applicable to it; market conditions, product performance, litigation or potential litigation, and competition within the cancer diagnostics and therapeutics field; ability to develop and protect proprietary intellectual property or obtain licenses to intellectual property developed by others on commercially reasonable and competitive terms; challenges associated with radiotherapeutic manufacturing, production and distribution capabilities necessary to support the Company’s clinical trials and any commercial level product demand; and material security breach or cybersecurity attack affecting the Company’s operations or property. This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. The Company discusses some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect the Company’s business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in its reports filed with the SEC, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. These filings are available for review through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any or all forward-looking statements the Company makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions the Company might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those identified in this Current Report. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this Current Report, which speak only as of its date. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends or circumstances after the date they are made unless the Company has an obligation under U.S. federal securities laws to do so.







Investor Contact







Jules Abraham





Managing Director, Communications





CORE IR





Julesa@coreir.com



