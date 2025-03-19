Plus Therapeutics, Inc. to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 27, 2025

Plus Therapeutics will report Q4 2024 financial results and host a conference call on March 27, 2025.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 27, 2025, after market close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss these results and provide a corporate update. The company's focus is on developing targeted radiotherapeutics for central nervous system cancers. Participants can pre-register for the call and a replay will be available afterward on the company's website. Plus Therapeutics is headquartered in Houston and is advancing its product pipeline through strategic partnerships, with key programs targeting leptomeningeal metastases and recurrent glioblastoma.

The company will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors regarding its financial health.

A conference call and webcast will follow the financial results announcement, offering an opportunity for direct communication and updates from management to stakeholders.

The press release highlights the company's focus on targeted radiotherapeutics for CNS cancers, positioning it within a niche market that addresses significant medical needs.

Plus Therapeutics has established a supply chain through strategic partnerships, which is crucial for the development, manufacturing, and potential commercialization of its products.

Reporting upcoming financial results could indicate that the company may be facing challenges or uncertainties in its performance, which could negatively affect investor confidence.

The emphasis on forward-looking statements carries inherent risks, suggesting that future developments might not align with the company's expectations, potentially leading to volatility in stock value.

The company's need to rely on strategic partnerships for supply chain development could highlight limitations in its internal capabilities, raising concerns about its operational resilience.

When will Plus Therapeutics report its financial results?

Plus Therapeutics will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 27, 2025.

How can I access the Plus Therapeutics conference call?

The conference call can be accessed via the provided dial-in link after pre-registering, as well as through the webcast link.

What time is the Plus Therapeutics conference call scheduled for?

The Plus Therapeutics conference call is scheduled for March 27, 2025, at 5:00 PM ET.

Where is Plus Therapeutics headquartered?

Plus Therapeutics is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

What are the main focuses of Plus Therapeutics' research?

Plus Therapeutics focuses on developing targeted radiotherapeutics for central nervous system cancers, including leptomeningeal metastases and recurrent glioblastoma.

Full Release



HOUSTON, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Plus Therapeutics, Inc.



(Nasdaq:



PSTV



) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics with advanced platform technologies for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, today announces that the Company will report fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Thursday, March 27, 2025 after market close. Plus Therapeutics’ management team will then host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.







Webcast and Conference Call











Date/Time:





Thursday, March 27, 2025 @ 5:00 PM ET









Webcast:







https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5r5hkcqq











Dial-in Link:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI74b28f5ee02c4c1c89a835bfb6bdc1c8























Participants are encouraged to pre-register any time before the call through the



dial-in link



. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided a dial-in number with a personalized conference code to access the call. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.





Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company’s website under the ‘For Investors’ section. The webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the live call.







About Plus Therapeutics







Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in leptomeningeal metastases (LM) and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing, and future potential commercialization of its products. For more information, visit https://plustherapeutics.com/.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding clinical trials, expected operations and upcoming developments. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as “expect” “potential,” “anticipating,” “planning” and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.





These statements include, without limitation, statements under the heading Upcoming Events and Expected Milestones, and statements regarding the following: CLIA compliance certification of the Company’s Houston-based clinical laboratory; the potential promise of rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda; expectations as to the Company’s future performance, including the next steps in developing the Company’s product candidates; the Company’s clinical trials, including statements regarding the timing and characteristics of the ReSPECT-GBM, ReSPECT-LM and ReSPECT-PBC clinical trials; the continued evaluation of rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda including through evaluations in additional patient cohorts;; development and utility of CNSide leptomeningeal metastases diagnostic test.





The forward-looking statements included in this press release could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that include, but are not limited to, the following: the early stage of the Company’s product candidates and therapies; the results of the Company’s research and development activities, including uncertainties relating to the clinical trials of its product candidates and therapies; the Company’s liquidity and capital resources and its ability to raise additional cash; the outcome of the Company’s partnering/licensing efforts, risks associated with laws or regulatory requirements applicable to it, including the ability of the Company to come into compliance with The Nasdaq Capital Market listing requirements; market conditions, product performance, litigation or potential litigation, and competition within the cancer diagnostics and therapeutics field; ability to develop and protect proprietary intellectual property or obtain licenses to intellectual property developed by others on commercially reasonable and competitive terms; challenges associated with radiotherapeutic manufacturing, production and distribution capabilities necessary to support the Company’s clinical trials and any commercial level product demand; and material security breach or cybersecurity attack affecting the Company’s operations or property. This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. Plus Therapeutics discusses some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect Plus Therapeutics’ business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in its reports filed with the SEC, including Plus Therapeutics’ annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. These filings are available for review through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any or all forward-looking statements Plus Therapeutics makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Plus Therapeutics might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those identified in this press release. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends or circumstances after the date they are made unless the Company has an obligation under U.S. federal securities laws to do so.







Investor Contact







Jules Abraham





Managing Director, Communications





CORE IR





Julesa@coreir.com



