PLUS THERAPEUTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $PSTV Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PLUS THERAPEUTICS ($PSTV) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,994,100 and earnings of -$0.40 per share.
PLUS THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of PLUS THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 18,283 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,693
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 14,587 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,775
- ASHTON THOMAS PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC removed 12,913 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,849
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,876 shares (+7.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,457
- UBS GROUP AG removed 3,199 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,670
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) added 1,073 shares (+28.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,233
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114
PLUS THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PSTV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024
