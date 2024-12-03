News & Insights

Plus Therapeutics Announces Renewal Of Master Services Agreement With Telix

December 03, 2024 — 08:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) announced the renewal of its Master Services Agreement with Telix IsoTherapeutics Group. The MSA secures supply of cGMP Re-186, the radioisotope used in Plus Therapeutics lead radiotherapeutic candidate Rhenium Obisbemeda. The company said the agreement: focus on the production of key radionuclide intermediate aluminum perrhenate and the final processing of cGMP Re-186; and enables expanded, scalable, just-in-time manufacturing to support overall supply chain.

Plus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes for patients.

