Plus Therapeutics Announces Positive Results From ReSPECT-GBM Phase 2 Study

November 20, 2023 — 07:44 am EST

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage pharmaceutical company Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) Monday announced initial positive data from the ReSPECT-GBM Phase 2 study of its lead radiotherapeutic, rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), an aggressive type of brain cancer.

The median overall survival (mOS) in 15 patients treated with rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda in the ongoing ReSPECT-GBM study was 13 months, 63% better than current standard of care of 8 months. Nine out of the 15 treated patients remain alive.

Median progression free survival (mPFS) was 11 months, compared to standard of care at 4 months. Further, Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda continued to be safe despite delivering up to 20 times dose of radiation typically delivered by external beam radiation therapy (EBRT) for rGBM patients.

These results were announced at the Society for NeuroOncology (SNO) 28th Annual Meeting held in Vancouver, Canada.

