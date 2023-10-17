Plus Power raises $1.8 billion for battery project

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Plus Power LLC on Tuesday said it secured an additional $1.8 billion for a standalone battery storage project aimed at stabilizing the U.S. electrical grid while accommodating more solar and wind energy.

The company also announced $707 million in financing for the 250-megawatt Sierra Estrella Energy Storage facility in Avondale, Arizona, making it the largest standalone energy storage project financing.

"The financing commitments announced today cover five projects totaling 1,040 megawatts of capacity," Plus Power said in a news release.

The announcement also includes 700 megawatts of additional battery plant building on the ERCOT grid in Texas, which will be operational by next summer.

Three new battery plants will begin operation by next summer to cater to increased demand amid increasingly extreme temperatures.

(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

