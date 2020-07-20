PLUS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of ePlus Inc (Symbol: PLUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.97, changing hands as high as $76.30 per share. ePlus Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLUS's low point in its 52 week range is $42.53 per share, with $99.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.73.

