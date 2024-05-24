News & Insights

Plus Group Holdings Reveals Board Structure

May 24, 2024 — 10:08 am EDT

Plus Group Holdings Inc (HK:2486) has released an update.

Plus Group Holdings Inc. has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, featuring Mr. Sun Guangjun as Chairman and CEO, along with other executive and independent non-executive members. The company also detailed the roles within its three Board committees, including Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with Ms. Li Yingkai notably serving as a member on all three and chairing the Audit Committee.

