Plus Group Holdings AGM Concludes with Key Resolutions Passed

Plus Group Holdings Inc (HK:2486)

Plus Group Holdings Inc. successfully passed all proposed resolutions, except for one regarding the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor, at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 24, 2024. Shareholders voted unanimously in favor of measures including the re-election of directors and the issuance of additional shares. The resolution for auditor reappointment was withdrawn prior to the AGM due to PricewaterhouseCoopers’ decision not to seek re-election.

