Markets
PSTI

Pluristem To Terminate CLI Study Following DMC Recommendation - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) announced that the independent Data Monitoring Committee of its global pivotal Phase III study for the treatment of critical limb ischemia or CLI issued its recommendation letter that the study is unlikely to meet the primary endpoint by the time of final analysis.

Meanwhile, DMC noted that PLX-PAD was well tolerated and no significant safety concerns were raised during the study.

Following the DMC's recommendation, Pluristem said it has decided to terminate the CLI study.

Pluristem CEO and President, Yaky Yanay, stated "We are deeply disappointed by the outcome of the CLI interim analysis,"

The company said it plans to focus on different therapeutic areas in its pipeline and expects three clinical readouts within the coming calendar year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PSTI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular