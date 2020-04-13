Pluristem Therapeutics Treats First COVID-19 Patient In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) said it has treated its first patient suffering from COVID-19 under the FDA Single Patient Expanded Access Program. Pluristem's main target is to initiate a multinational clinical trial as soon as possible. The company noted that it does not intend to provide further updates on the status of patients treated under compassionate use.

"We expect to continue treating patients under compassionate use through the appropriate regulatory clearances in the United States and Israel, as well as expanding treatment under compassionate use in other countries. Our main focus remains however, the initiation of a multinational clinical study," said CEO Yaky Yanay.

Pluristem Therapeutics is a regenerative medicine company developing placenta-based cell therapy product candidates.

