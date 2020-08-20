Pluristem Completes Enrollment in Phase I Hematology Study

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. PSTI announced that it has completed patient enrollment in its phase I study evaluating PLX-R18 as a treatment for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT), in the United States and Israel.

The multi-center, open-label, dose-escalating study will evaluate the safety of intramuscular injections of PLX-R18 cells in 20 subjects with incomplete hematopoietic recovery persisting for at least three months following HCT. The follow-up period is 12 months. Incomplete hematopoietic recovery poses a significant risk to HCT recipients who fail to respond to standard-of-care treatments, making them vulnerable to infections and bleeding.

Safety is the primary endpoint, with efficacy endpoints including changes in white blood cells, platelets counts, hemoglobin levels, changes in blood product requirements, and changes in quality of life. The company expects to report top-line efficacy results during the first quarter of 2021.

Shares of the company have soared 171.4% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 2.7%.

Pluristem is a company that focuses on the development of placenta-based cell therapy products. Its patented PLX (PLacentaleXpanded) cells are being evaluated in multiple indications.

