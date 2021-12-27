Pluristem: Phase II Studies Of ARDS Associated With COVID-19 Fails To Meet Primary Efficacy Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) reported topline results from its phase II dose escalation studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of intramuscular injections of PLX-PAD cells for the treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome associated with COVID-19. The company said the studies did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint of statistically significant improvement of ventilator free days at 28 days.

Pluristem's CEO, Yaky Yanay said: "We chose to focus on the most severe intubated patients suffering from ARDS associated with COVID-19, that have no viable treatment to date and are challenging healthcare systems worldwide. With the new coming wave of the Omicron variant, we intend to explore the opportunities based on the efficacy trends obtained from the studies."

Shares of Pluristem were down 12% in pre-market trade on Monday.

