Plurilock Security: Strong Sales and Strategic Growth

November 14, 2024 — 08:23 am EST

Plurilock Security Inc (TSE:PLUR) has released an update.

Plurilock Security Inc. is experiencing strong sales momentum with a record US$19.3 million contract, thanks to strategic partnerships and an expanded sales team. The company is well-positioned to benefit from the rising demand for cybersecurity in North America, driven by increasing cyber threats and potential policy changes. Plurilock’s focus on AI-driven cybersecurity and Zero Trust architecture has resulted in significant cost savings and enhanced growth opportunities.

