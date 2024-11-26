Plurilock Security Expects Strong Fiscal 2024 Finish

Plurilock Security Inc (TSE:PLUR) has released an update.
Plurilock Security Inc. anticipates a promising end to fiscal 2024 with increased revenue and gross margins compared to 2023, driven by a strong Q3 performance and strategic focus on high-margin cybersecurity consulting. The company reported a year-to-date revenue of $38.5 million, with critical services seeing a 70% growth, and improved gross profits. Despite a decrease in total revenue compared to last year, Plurilock remains optimistic about surpassing its 2023 figures.
