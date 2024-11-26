Plurilock Security Expects Strong Fiscal 2024 Finish

Plurilock Security Inc (TSE:PLUR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Plurilock Security Inc. anticipates a promising end to fiscal 2024 with increased revenue and gross margins compared to 2023, driven by a strong Q3 performance and strategic focus on high-margin cybersecurity consulting. The company reported a year-to-date revenue of $38.5 million, with critical services seeing a 70% growth, and improved gross profits. Despite a decrease in total revenue compared to last year, Plurilock remains optimistic about surpassing its 2023 figures.

For further insights into TSE:PLUR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.