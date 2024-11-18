Plurilock Secures Major Cybersecurity Contract

Plurilock Security Inc (TSE:PLUR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Plurilock Security Inc. has secured an $820,000 order from a State Law Enforcement Agency to provide Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems, enhancing cybersecurity measures. This two-year contract solidifies Plurilock’s role in modernizing IT infrastructure and defending against cyber threats in the public sector.

For further insights into TSE:PLUR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.