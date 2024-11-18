Plurilock Secures Major Cybersecurity Contract

Plurilock Security Inc (TSE:PLUR) has released an update.
Plurilock Security Inc. has secured an $820,000 order from a State Law Enforcement Agency to provide Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems, enhancing cybersecurity measures. This two-year contract solidifies Plurilock’s role in modernizing IT infrastructure and defending against cyber threats in the public sector.
