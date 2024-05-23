News & Insights

Plurilock Enhances Investor Appeal with Debenture Changes

May 23, 2024 — 08:37 pm EDT

Plurilock Security Inc (TSE:PLUR) has released an update.

Plurilock Security Inc. has altered the conversion terms of its unsecured convertible debentures, reducing the conversion price from $2.00 to $0.25 per share for a limited period, in a move to incentivize debt settlement and has also settled debts with creditors by issuing new units. Additionally, the company has engaged a service provider to enhance investor relations and boost company awareness.

