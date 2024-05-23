Plurilock Enhances Investor Appeal with Debenture Changes

Plurilock Security Inc (TSE:PLUR) has released an update.

Plurilock Security Inc. has altered the conversion terms of its unsecured convertible debentures, reducing the conversion price from $2.00 to $0.25 per share for a limited period, in a move to incentivize debt settlement and has also settled debts with creditors by issuing new units. Additionally, the company has engaged a service provider to enhance investor relations and boost company awareness.

For further insights into TSE:PLUR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.