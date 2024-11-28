News & Insights

Pluribus Technologies Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 28, 2024 — 09:32 pm EST

Pluribus Technologies Corp (TSE:PLRB) has released an update.

Pluribus Technologies Corp. has announced its Q3 2024 financial results, highlighting strategic moves to bolster its financial health by divesting Digital Enablement and POWR. Despite a drop in quarterly revenue, the company reported an improved Adjusted EBITDA and initiated a restructuring plan to cut costs, aiming for a stronger financial future.

