Pluribus Technologies Extends Forbearance and Focuses on Growth

Pluribus Technologies Corp. has announced an extension to the forbearance period of its credit agreement with National Bank of Canada, now set to last until November 19, 2024. Pluribus, a company known for acquiring and operating small B2B tech companies, aims to focus on growth through strategic acquisitions and enhancing cash flow from its existing portfolio.

