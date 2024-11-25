Pluribus Technologies Extends Forbearance Agreement

Pluribus Technologies Corp (TSE:PLRB) has released an update.
Pluribus Technologies Corp. has announced an extension to its forbearance agreement with the National Bank of Canada, providing more time for the company to address its financial obligations. This move highlights Pluribus’s efforts to stabilize and potentially grow its portfolio of business-to-business technology companies.
