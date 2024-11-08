News & Insights

Stocks

Pluribus Technologies Extends Forbearance Agreement

November 08, 2024 — 06:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pluribus Technologies Corp (TSE:PLRB) has released an update.

Pluribus Technologies Corp. has announced an extension to its forbearance agreement with the National Bank of Canada, allowing more time to address its secured credit agreement. The company continues to focus on acquiring and growing small, profitable business-to-business technology firms despite current market challenges.

For further insights into TSE:PLRB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.