Pluribus Technologies Extends Forbearance Agreement

Pluribus Technologies Corp. has announced an extension to its forbearance agreement with the National Bank of Canada, allowing more time to address its secured credit agreement. The company continues to focus on acquiring and growing small, profitable business-to-business technology firms despite current market challenges.

