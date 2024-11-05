Pluribus Technologies Extends Forbearance Agreement

Pluribus Technologies Corp (TSE:PLRB) has released an update.

Pluribus Technologies Corp. has announced an amendment to its forbearance agreement with the National Bank of Canada, extending the forbearance period to November 7, 2024. The company focuses on acquiring and operating small business-to-business technology companies while adapting its growth strategies to market conditions.

