Pluribus Technologies Extends Forbearance Agreement

May 30, 2024 — 03:03 am EDT

Pluribus Technologies Corp (TSE:PLRB) has released an update.

Pluribus Technologies Corp. has secured an extension to its forbearance agreement with National Bank of Canada until June 5, 2024, providing the company additional time to pursue strategic alternatives aimed at enhancing shareholder value. The company is focused on the growth and development of its portfolio of small, business-to-business technology companies, adapting its acquisition and integration strategies based on market conditions to drive growth.

