Pluribus Technologies Extends Forbearance Agreement

Pluribus Technologies Corp. has extended its forbearance agreement with National Bank of Canada until May 29, 2024, to facilitate the ongoing strategic review aimed at enhancing growth and shareholder value. The company continues to assess various strategic alternatives and will update shareholders when necessary. Pluribus specializes in acquiring and growing small B2B technology companies, leveraging its resources to foster growth and profitability in its diverse portfolio.

