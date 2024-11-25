News & Insights

Pluri Evaluates Mass Production Of PLX-R18 For Acute Radiation Syndrome Amid Nuclear Threats

November 25, 2024 — 09:18 am EST

(RTTNews) - Pluri Inc. (PLUR), a biotechnology company specializing in cell-based solutions, announced on Monday that it is assessing its readiness to initiate mass production of PLX-R18, a potential treatment for acute radiation syndrome (H-ARS) following nuclear radiation exposure.

This decision comes in response to increasing global nuclear threats, particularly the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

PLX-R18 has shown promise in preclinical studies for improving survival and accelerating recovery from H-ARS by stimulating blood cell regeneration.

Pluri is currently evaluating its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to scale production in the event of heightened demand due to radiological or nuclear emergencies. The U.S. FDA has previously granted Orphan Drug Designation for PLX-R18 and approved its Investigational New Drug application for the treatment of H-ARS.

The company aims to ensure preparedness for any global escalation that could require rapid mass production of PLX-R18.

PLUR closed Friday's trading at $4.90, up 1.03%. In premarket trading today, the stock is up by 3.29% at $5.02.

