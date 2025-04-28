Pluri Acquires 71% Of Kokomodo To Advance Climate-Resilient Cultivated Cacao Production

(RTTNews) - Pluri Inc. (PLUR), Monday announced it has completed the strategic acquisition of a 71 percent equity stake in Kokomodo Ltd., a cultivated cacao AgFoodTech company, for $4.5 million in Pluri common shares.

The deal strengthens Pluri's push into sustainable food technologies by combining its mass-scale cell production expertise with Kokomodo's climate-resilient cacao cultivation via cellular agriculture.

Kokomodo will continue operating as an independent subsidiary under its current leadership and brand identity, while benefiting from Pluri's global platform.

The collaboration is expected to accelerate production scale-up,global marketentry, and product innovation in sustainable cacao ingredients.

"We are proud to join Pluri and scale our vision for sustainable cacao on a global level," said Tal Govrin, CEO and Co-Founder of Kokomodo.

"With Kokomodo, we are now uniquely positioned to lead in the cultivated cacao space," said Yaky Yanay, CEO and President of Pluri. "This deal advances our mission to transform food systems through biotechnology."

Pluri cited climate risk and ethical concerns surrounding traditional cacao farming, as well as rising demand for sustainable and consistent supply chains, as key drivers for the acquisition.

The global cacao market is projected to grow to $23.5 billion by 2030, further underscoring the opportunity.

Kokomodo uses a cellular agriculture platform to craft cacao ingredients from plant cells—preserving taste, functionality, and nutrition—while minimizing environmental and supply chain challenges.

The company also develops functional ingredients and wellness products, positioning it at the intersection of food innovation and sustainability.

The acquisition aligns with Pluri's broader strategy of building a multi-sector biotech platform spanning medicine, agtech, and foodtech, powered by its proprietary 3D cell expansion system.

Currently, PLUR is trading at $5.01 down by 9.89 percent on the Nasdaq.

