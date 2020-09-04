Pluralsight (PS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Pluralsight Inc (Symbol: PS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.51, changing hands as low as $16.76 per share. Pluralsight Inc shares are currently trading down about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PS's low point in its 52 week range is $6.59 per share, with $22.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.30.

