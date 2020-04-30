Pluralsight Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pluralsight Inc (Symbol: PS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.22, changing hands as high as $17.84 per share. Pluralsight Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PS's low point in its 52 week range is $6.59 per share, with $35.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.93.

