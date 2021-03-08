Pluralsight Announces Revised Agreement Represents 'Best And Final' Offer From Vista

(RTTNews) - Pluralsight Inc. (PS) and Vista Equity Partners said that they have reached a revised definitive agreement under which Vista will acquire all outstanding shares of Pluralsight for $22.50 in cash through a tender offer. The offer, which represents a best and final offer, is an 11% increase from the original $20.26 per share agreement.

Upon completion of the transaction, Pluralsight will become a privately held company and shares of Pluralsight's Class A common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.

The independent Transaction Committee and Pluralsight's Board have each unanimously approved the revised agreement and recommend that all shareholders tender their shares in support of the transaction.

As part of the revised transaction, there have also been waivers of certain payments owed under Pluralsight's Tax Receivable Agreement. Vista will commence a tender offer on or before March 10, 2021, to acquire all outstanding shares of Pluralsight's common stock for $22.50 in cash.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

