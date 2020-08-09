Plumrose USA Plans To Build $200 Mln Ready-to-eat Facility

(RTTNews) - Plumrose USA, a packaged meat company and subsidiary of JBS USA, plans to construct a new, state-of-the-art Italian meats and charcuterie production facility. The value of the project is estimated at $200 million, JBS USA said in a statement.

Plumrose USA has more than 85 years of experience providing premium bacon and a variety of deli products, and it currently operates six production facilities in Booneville, Miss., Elkhart, Ind., Council Bluffs, Iowa, Ottumwa, Iowa, and Swanton, Vt. The company was acquired by JBS USA in 2017.

