Plumbing supplier Geberit sees massive Q1 raw material price rises

ZURICH, May 4 (Reuters) - Geberit's GEBN.S operating profit fell 5% during the first quarter as "massive" price increases for raw materials and the stronger Swiss franc took their toll on higher sales, the maker of bathroom systems and piping said on Wednesday.

Operating profit fell to 263 million Swiss francs ($268.5 million) in the three months to March 31, the maker of ceramics and shower toilets said, as the costs of metals, plastics and other raw materials, transport and energy costs increased.

First-quarter revenue rose to 980 million Swiss francs, a 13% rise in local currencies. Measured in Swiss francs, the increase was reduced to 7.8%.

"While the first quarter of 2022 saw extremely strong sales growth, there were also negative currency effects, plus massive price increases for raw materials, energy and transport that were partially offset through sales price increases," it said.

Raw materials were 24% more expensive than a year earlier, the Swiss company said, while energy costs almost doubled.

Raw materials are expected to increase again in the second quarter by around 10% compared with the first three months of the year, Geberit said, adding this would lead to "major increases" in sales prices to compensate. The company has already hiked prices by 1.5% in January and 2.5% in April.

Geberit said it was seeing strong demand in the construction industry. The company whose products are used in new building and renovation projects, is seen as a proxy for the health of the broader sector.

It plans a new share buyback programme of up to 650 million francs over the next two years after the conclusion of the current scheme. The new scheme would start in the third quarter at the latest.

($1 = 0.9796 Swiss francs)

