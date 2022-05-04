Plumbing supplier Geberit sees massive Q1 raw material price rises

ZURICH, May 4 (Reuters) - Geberit's GEBN.S operating profit fell 5% during the first quarter as "massive" price increases for raw materials and the stronger Swiss franc took their toll on higher sales, the maker of bathroom systems and piping said on Wednesday.

Operating profit fell to 263 million Swiss francs ($268.5 million) in the three months to March 31, the maker of ceramics and shower toilets said, as the costs of metals, plastics and other raw materials, transport and energy costs increased.

($1 = 0.9796 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Michael Shields)

