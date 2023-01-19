Plumbing supplier Geberit posts 2% fall in full year sales

Adds details, comment

ZURICH, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Geberit's GEBN.S sales fell by 2% in 2022, the Swiss plumbing supplies maker said on Thursday, hit by the impact of a strong Swiss franc on revenue from abroad as wholesalers ran down stocks in the second half of the year to skirt price rises.

Sales decreased to 3.39 billion Swiss francs ($3.70 billion) from 3.46 billion francs in 2021, which was a record year for a company whose pipes and ceramics are used in home improvement and new-build projects.

Sales in local currencies increased by 4.8% but the company was hit by a negative currency conversion effect of 234 million francs. The Swiss franc increased in value last year versus the euro, as the Swiss central bank hiked interest rates.

"This growth was driven by strong sales price increases of around 9% and continued strong volume growth in the first half of the year," Geberit said.

Volumes hit a record level in the first half due to the build-up of inventories at wholesalers, but fell in the second half of 2022 as those stocks were run down, it said.

Sales figures from Geberit, which also makes shower toilets and whose production costs rose last year due to more expensive raw materials, are considered an indicator of the health of the broader construction industry.

($1 = 0.9164 Swiss francs)

