Plumas Bancorp Q1 Profit Up

April 16, 2025 — 09:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.18 million or $1.20 per share, up from $6.25 million or $1.05 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

On average, 3 analysts expected the company to report earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net-interest income increased by $1.1 million to $18.54 million from $17.46 million last year.

Provision for credit losses decreased to $250000 from $821000 a year ago.

