Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PLBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PLBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.9, the dividend yield is 1.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PLBC was $36.9, representing a -7.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.88 and a 87.31% increase over the 52 week low of $19.70.

PLBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC). PLBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.64.

