Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Plumas Bancorp said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $38.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.60%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.90%, the lowest has been 1.24%, and the highest has been 3.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.80 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plumas Bancorp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLBC is 0.14%, a decrease of 25.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.69% to 2,462K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COLUMBIA FUNDS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Small Cap Value Fund Class 1 holds 42K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLBC by 16.91% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 169K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLBC by 554.53% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 43.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLBC by 101.74% over the last quarter.

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 82.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLBC by 623.29% over the last quarter.

Plumas Bancorp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1980, Plumas Bank is a locally owned and managed full-service community bank headquartered in Northeastern California. The bank operates thirteen branches: eleven located in the northern California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc and Shasta and two branches located in the northern Nevada counties of Washoe and Carson City. The bank also operates three loan production offices: two located in the northern California counties of Placer and Butte and one located in the southern Oregon county of Klamath. Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial and investment services to consumers and businesses and has received nationwide Preferred Lender status with the United States Small Business Administration.

