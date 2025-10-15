Plumas Bancorp Bottom Line Falls In Q3, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $5.14 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $7.83 million, or $1.31 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 36.3% to $29.79 million from $21.86 million last year.

Plumas Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

