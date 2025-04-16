Stocks
PLBC

PLUMAS BAN Earnings Results: $PLBC Reports Quarterly Earnings

April 16, 2025 — 09:30 am EDT

PLUMAS BAN ($PLBC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported earnings of $1.20 per share, beating estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $21,750,000, beating estimates of $20,998,056 by $751,944.

PLUMAS BAN Insider Trading Activity

PLUMAS BAN insiders have traded $PLBC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JEFFREY T. MOORE (EVP and CCO) sold 4,200 shares for an estimated $179,382
  • BJ NORTH (EVP and Chief Banking Officer) sold 2,496 shares for an estimated $106,204
  • MICHAEL KEVIN FOSTER has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $45,675 and 0 sales.
  • RICHARD FRANCIS KENNY sold 300 shares for an estimated $14,098
  • RICHARD L BELSTOCK (EVP and CFO) purchased 300 shares for an estimated $12,810

PLUMAS BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of PLUMAS BAN stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

