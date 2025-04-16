PLUMAS BAN Earnings Results: $PLBC Reports Quarterly Earnings

PLUMAS BAN ($PLBC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported earnings of $1.20 per share, beating estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $21,750,000, beating estimates of $20,998,056 by $751,944.
PLUMAS BAN Insider Trading Activity
PLUMAS BAN insiders have traded $PLBC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY T. MOORE (EVP and CCO) sold 4,200 shares for an estimated $179,382
- BJ NORTH (EVP and Chief Banking Officer) sold 2,496 shares for an estimated $106,204
- MICHAEL KEVIN FOSTER has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $45,675 and 0 sales.
- RICHARD FRANCIS KENNY sold 300 shares for an estimated $14,098
- RICHARD L BELSTOCK (EVP and CFO) purchased 300 shares for an estimated $12,810
PLUMAS BAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of PLUMAS BAN stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 19,587 shares (+6.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $925,681
- ELIZABETH PARK CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD. added 16,110 shares (+46.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $761,358
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 14,128 shares (+185.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $667,689
- FOURTHSTONE LLC removed 12,771 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $603,557
- DE LISLE PARTNERS LLP added 12,214 shares (+8.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $577,233
- GRANDEUR PEAK GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 9,350 shares (-26.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $441,881
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 8,561 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $404,592
