Plum Acquisition Corp. III, Tactical Resources file F-4 Registration Statement

October 29, 2024 — 09:41 am EDT

Tactical Resources has filed a Form F-4 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding Tactical Resources’ recently announced proposed business combination with Plum Acquisition Corp. III (PLMJ)to form a new publicly traded entity. The closing of the Business Combination is subject to approval by the shareholders of each of Tactical Resources and Plum, the declaration of the Registration Statement as effective by the SEC and other customary requirements. The Company’s flagship asset, the Peak Project, contains the rights to acquire rare earth elements-enriched tailings and stockpiled materials extracted from the Sierra Blanca Quarry. The Peak Project is a REE-focused project strategically located southeast of El Paso, Texas. This convenient location in a mining-friendly jurisdiction offers extensive infrastructure, including easy highway, power, water, and rail line access. Tactical Resources believes that the Peak Project will enable it to become a significant REEs producer in the United States. The Peak Project is one of only a few rare earth hard rock direct-leach-extractable projects in the world, with initial quarry operating permits already in place. The Company also has an exclusive option to purchase SBQ’s mining lease and associated infrastructure for the Peak Project.

