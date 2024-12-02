Plum Acquisition Corp III Faces Nasdaq Delisting Risk

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Plum Acquisition Corp. III is facing potential delisting from Nasdaq due to missing its quarterly report deadline, adding to previous issues linked to not completing business combinations within the required timeframe. While the company’s stock remains listed for now, it must resolve these compliance concerns to avoid suspension of trading.

