PLUG's Margins Under Pressure: Can It Balance Growth & Profitability?

Plug Power Inc. PLUG continues to face profitability challenges despite making progress through cost-reduction and operational efficiency initiatives. The company is focused on lowering hydrogen sourcing costs, optimizing its workforce and reorganizing its manufacturing and real estate setup. These steps are meant to lower expenses and help improve margins over time by increasing utilization across its hydrogen network.



However, Plug Power remains unprofitable. In the first quarter of 2026, PLUG reported a net loss of approximately $246 million compared with a net loss of $196.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Ongoing operating losses and cash usage continue to pressure the company's financial performance.



Plug Power delivered significant margin improvement during the quarter. In the first quarter, its gross margin improved to negative 13% from negative 55% reported in the year-ago period, improving 71% year over year. The improvement was driven by higher sales volumes, cost optimization efforts, enhanced service performance and lower third-party hydrogen sourcing costs. Hydrogen fuel margin rates also improved 54% year over year due to greater leverage on the company's hydrogen network, higher volumes and improved operating efficiency.



Despite the challenges, Plug Power remains committed to long-term recovery. The company continues to focus on margin expansion, disciplined capital deployment and converting its project pipeline into profitable growth. Through ongoing cost reductions, expansion of its hydrogen production network and growth in its electrolyzer business, Plug Power aims to improve its margin trajectory.

Margin Performance of PLUG’s Peers

Among PLUG’s major peers, Bloom Energy Corp.’s BE cost of revenues surged more than 100% year over year in the first quarter of 2026. However, Bloom Energy’s gross profit rose 154.3% year over year. Bloom Energy’s gross margin expanded 280 basis points to 30%, driven by productivity gains, higher volumes and favorable pricing.



Plug Power’s another peer, Flux Power Holdings, Inc.’s FLUX total cost of sales was $4.8 million, down 58% year over year in the fiscal third quarter of 2026. However, Flux Power’s gross profit declined 66% year over year. Flux Power’s gross margin decreased 430 basis points year over year.

The Zacks Rundown for PLUG

Shares of Plug Power have surged 161.5% in a year compared with the industry’s growth of 113.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Plug Power is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of a negative 15.85X against the industry average of 38.36X. PLUG carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLUG’s bottom line for 2026 has declined in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.