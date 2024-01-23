PLUG Stock: Plug Power Preps to Receive $1.6 Billion in Federal Funding

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

This week is off to a good start for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). The hydrogen fuel cell technology company watched shares plunge last week after it announced a new stock offering. As PLUG stock struggled, speculation rose that investors could expect a Plug Power short squeeze. With a new week underway, though, tides appear to be shifting. The company has announced the finalization of a $1.6 billion loan from the U.S. Department of Energy. This coincided with news that Plug Power is opening a new liquid green hydrogen plant in Georgia, making an important step forward. These developments have pushed shares up, signaling a potential turnaround for the struggling company.

A Good Day for PLUG Stock

While trading has been fairly volatile this morning, PLUG stock has remained in the green. Today, that phrase has a double meaning. As of this writing, shares are up more than 17%, and their current trajectory suggests that this surge will continue. After spending months gradually losing value, Plug Power definitely needed a positive catalyst.

Thankfully, it has certainly received one. According to CEO Andy Marsh, this new funding package will allow his company to build as many as six hydrogen-production facilities throughout the U.S. While this would be a victory for the clean energy agenda, it would also help boost PLUG stock. Marsh is optimistic about what the future holds for his company, including a partnership with chemical manufacturer Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN). Reflecting on the new Georgia facility, he stated:

“While the construction took slightly longer than expected, it still progressed at a pace unmatched by other projects of comparable size and complexity in our sector and will continue as we anticipate that our joint-venture plant in St. Gabriel [Louisiana] with [Olin]will start its operation in the third quarter of 2024, positioning us as one of the largest liquid-hydrogen producers globally.”

This doesn’t mean everything is about to shift quickly. PLUG stock has a lot of ground to make up after falling significantly over the past year. However, these plans to expand and scale production will put it in an excellent position. Procuring an ample government loan is a great first step toward showing investors the company shouldn’t be counted out. In fact, its new journey back to profitability may be just getting started.

