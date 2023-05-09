PLUG Stock Earnings: Plug Power Reports Wider Loss, Beats Revenue Estimate

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reported first-quarter results for 2023.

Plug reported a loss of 35 cents per share, compared to an average analyst estimate of 26 cents.

The company reported revenue of $210.29 million, compared to the analyst estimate of $205.14 million.

Reported revenue reflects a 2.5% positive surprise.

Read the full Plug Power press release here.

On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Sarah Smith is the Editor-in-Chief of InvestorPlace.com.

