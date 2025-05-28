$PLUG stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PLUG stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $70,626,216 of trading volume.

$PLUG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PLUG:

$PLUG insiders have traded $PLUG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLUG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL B MIDDLETON (CFO & Executive VP) purchased 350,000 shares for an estimated $250,390

$PLUG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $PLUG stock to their portfolio, and 258 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PLUG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLUG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

$PLUG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLUG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PLUG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.375.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $1.5 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $1.8 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $1.1 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $1.25 on 03/05/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

