$PLUG stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PLUG stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $42,510,540 of trading volume.

$PLUG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PLUG (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PLUG stock page ):

$PLUG insiders have traded $PLUG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLUG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL B MIDDLETON (See Remarks) has made 2 purchases buying 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $922,425 and 0 sales.

$PLUG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $PLUG stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PLUG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLUG recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $PLUG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.125.

Here are some recent targets:

Dushyant Ailani from Plug Power set a target price of $0.9 on 05/20/2025

