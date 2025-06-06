$PLUG stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PLUG stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $121,711,676 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PLUG:
$PLUG Insider Trading Activity
$PLUG insiders have traded $PLUG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLUG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL B MIDDLETON (CFO & Executive VP) purchased 350,000 shares for an estimated $250,390
$PLUG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $PLUG stock to their portfolio, and 258 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 40,061,643 shares (+139.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,331,299
- HEIGHTS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC added 23,091,715 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,173,815
- UBS GROUP AG added 17,126,159 shares (+110.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,120,314
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 6,768,617 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,137,632
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 5,305,009 shares (-30.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,161,762
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 5,104,853 shares (-83.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,891,551
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 4,868,671 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,572,705
$PLUG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLUG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025
$PLUG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLUG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PLUG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.375.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $1.5 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $1.8 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $1.1 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $1.25 on 03/05/2025
